Winning is a culture – Percy Tau

The Chloorkop-based side have been enjoying a great run of form of late, and in return, they have reached two cup finals – the MTN8 and Caf Champions League. On their way to both finals, Pitso Mosimane’s side swept away every opponent that came their way, but Percy Tau insists that they treat all their opponents with respect.

“We respect teams, and we are very humble to play those teams, so I don’t think we have that perception to say we can beat everybody. We say let’s focus on this game and try and get the positives results that we are looking for – winning is a culture, and we have to win games. We are a big team, and we are just based on that. Sometimes we are not judged in the play, but on the results. So it is also good for us to go to the matches and win most of the games and win because it helps us with the confidence,” he said.

Sundowns can get their hands on the first piece of silverware this season along with a hefty R8-million winners’ cheque when they take on Bidvest Wits in the MTN8 final on Saturday at the Mbombela Stadium.

“It is going to be a very interesting final; they play different from the teams that we played against, Chippa United and SuperSport United. But we have time, we will prepare for them, we are cautious about the way they play, and I think they are also cautious about who we are and the run that we are having.

“A typical Wits side from the previous season, but they have added new players whereby they have two aspects of their game – the long balls, and they play on the ground. They have Elias Pelembe, they have Daine Klate … they have experience in their team, so it is going to be very interesting to see how we can juggle that,” Tau concluded.