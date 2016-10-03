menu
Soapies 3.10.2016 11:20 am

‘Uzalo’ this week: Dhlomo is disgusted with Sibahle

Citizen reporter
The cast of 'Uzalo'. Picture: Supplied

The cast of 'Uzalo'. Picture: Supplied

What has Sibahle done to deserve such a reaction from Dhlomo? Watch ‘Uzalo’ this week to find out.

Monday October 3

Ayanda and the congregation are in shock about how the live TV broadcast ends. Pravesh holds Nosipho hostage and threatens to kill her. Dhlomo is disgusted with Sibahle. Pastor Nkosi’s injuries shake Ayanda and the congregation. Mxolisi is taken to hospital, near death.

Tuesday October 4
MaNzuza and MaNgcobo find themselves questioning if they are allies or enemies as both their sons need them. Mamlambo is shocked as the true extent of Pastor Nkosi’s corruption starts to reveal itself. A drunk hails Ayanda as a hero that killed an Apostle unwittingly making him feel worse about what he did.

Wednesday October 5

Mabuza reveals what his good Samaritan act was all about and Mxolisi fears going back to jail. Bail doesn’t make Ayanda feel any less guilty for having blood on his hands. Someone falls in love at first sight while Smangele wants to unburden herself of her secret.

Related Stories
‘Generations’ this week: Zondiwe wants to move in with Tau 3.10.2016
Khomotjo blackmails Bobo this week on ‘Muvhango’ 3.10.2016
New sponsor plans to make the Met great 29.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman
Columns

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

What are you bad at in bed?
Columns

What are you bad at in bed?

readers' choice

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro
National

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend
Celebrities

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.