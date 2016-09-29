Draw better than losing – Sibiya

Golden Arrows midfielder Nduduzo Sibiya says they went all out for maximum points against SuperSport United, but getting a point is better than getting nothing at all, following the team’s clash at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday night.

Kingston Nkatha had opened the scorings as early as the 15th minute for Stuart Baxter’s men, only for Musa Blankulu to level the scores 16 minutes later for Arrows.

United were left with 10-men after Onismor Bhasera was sent off in the 67th minute when he received his second yellow card of the night, but with Arrows pushing hard, they were unlucky not to have got the second goal, with Wayde Jooste missing a penalty late in the second half.

“We wanted three points. As you saw, we even missed a penalty. But a draw is better than losing all points. We took the advantage of playing with an extra men, we were just unfortunate not have won the match,” said Sibiya, who was voted Man-of-the-Match.

With the international break coming up, the 21-year old seems to think it came at the right for the players to rejuvenate and work on their finishing.

“The break will help us because we were playing too many games in a short space of time. Now we will have time to work on our finishing and the final ball.”

Arrows are second on the league table with 10 points, level with Kaizer Chiefs, who have a better goal difference after playing five games each.