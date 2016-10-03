Kaone reveals her true feelings for Fezile this week on ‘Isibaya’

Monday, October 3

Mabuyi’s uncle puts Mabuyi is a difficult situation and Khanyi offers to help. Qondi’s health seems to be improving. Kaone is jealous seeing Qondi and Fezile together.

Tuesday, October 4

Mpiyakhe does a television interview to strengthen his political play. Fezile has another major breakthrough and Zweli comes to Mabuyi’s aid.

Wednesday, October 5



Fezile is preoccupied with Qondi’s sudden downturn, and he postpones his physiotherapy sessions with Kaone. Samson convinces Solomon to change his decision on the damaged cows and Mabuyi. Sunday is given a new task by Judas.

Thursday, October 6

Fezile and Qondi rekindle their feelings but are soon struck by tragedy. Jabu comes through for Zama in a big way. Mpiyakhe suggests an alternative treatment for Qondi. S’bu struggles to connect with Thandeka.

Friday, October 7

Sihle is anxious about Mehlemamba’s arrival, and Sunday steps in to help. Mabuyi settles into her new home. Kaone reveals her true feelings for Fezile. Mehlemamba gives Fezile a stern warning.