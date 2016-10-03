menu
Soapies 3.10.2016 02:28 pm

Kaone reveals her true feelings for Fezile this week on ‘Isibaya’

Citizen reporter
Image courtesy of Facebook.com

Image courtesy of Facebook.com

How will Fezile take the news? Watch ‘Isibaya’ this week to find out.

Monday, October 3
Mabuyi’s uncle puts Mabuyi is a difficult situation and Khanyi offers to help. Qondi’s health seems to be improving. Kaone is jealous seeing Qondi and Fezile together.

Tuesday, October 4

Mpiyakhe does a television interview to strengthen his political play. Fezile has another major breakthrough and Zweli comes to Mabuyi’s aid.

Wednesday, October 5

Fezile is preoccupied with Qondi’s sudden downturn, and he postpones his physiotherapy sessions with Kaone. Samson convinces Solomon to change his decision on the damaged cows and Mabuyi. Sunday is given a new task by Judas.

Thursday, October 6

Fezile and Qondi rekindle their feelings but are soon struck by tragedy. Jabu comes through for Zama in a big way. Mpiyakhe suggests an alternative treatment for Qondi. S’bu struggles to connect with Thandeka.

Friday, October 7

Sihle is anxious about Mehlemamba’s arrival, and Sunday steps in to help. Mabuyi settles into her new home. Kaone reveals her true feelings for Fezile. Mehlemamba gives Fezile a stern warning.

Related Stories
Lerumo is in for a big shock this week on ‘Scandal’ 3.10.2016
‘Generations’ this week: Zondiwe wants to move in with Tau 3.10.2016
‘Uzalo’ this week: Dhlomo is disgusted with Sibahle 3.10.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes
Eish!

Babes weCorruption and other hilarious Babes-inspired memes

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants
Celebrities

Kelly Khumalo ‘forgets’ to wear pants

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman
Columns

The cliché of the white monopoly capital bogeyman

Former Pirates manager dies
Phakaaathi

Former Pirates manager dies

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face
Cricket

VIDEO: De Kock six smacks fan in face

readers' choice

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro
National

Mountain biker catches robbery on GoPro

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma
Columns

Tsunami about to hit Jacob Zuma

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know
National

Five shocking financial facts the SABC don’t want you to know

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu
National

Zuma is a genius – Mpofu

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend
Celebrities

AKA says ‘sh*t happens’, calls Black Coffee a legend

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.