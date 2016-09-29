menu
SCA rules that parly signal-jamming is ‘unconstitutional’

Citizen reporter
The court found that parliament did not show that the broadcast of disorderly conduct by MPs would in any way cause harm.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled that parliament’s broadcasting policy and rules are “unconstitutional” following last year’s signal-jamming by authorities during President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address (Sona).

On Thursday morning, the court handed down its judgment in a case brought by Primedia Broadcasting and the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef)‚ free speech lobby group the Right2Know campaign and the Open Democracy Advice Centre.

The complainants had accused National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete and other officials of the national legislature of violating citizens’ rights to follow the proceedings in the house when scuffles broke out between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs and security officials.

During the pandemonium on February 12, journalists were unable to use social networking sites such as Twitter to provide blow-by-blow coverage of events as they unfolded from their phones.

It emerged last year that the State Security Agency (SSA) had used a telecommunications jamming device without Mbete’s consent‚ with officials saying the signal block was accidental.

The SCA said the use of the device and the manner in which the broadcast proceedings were interrupted were unlawful, although the court said it did not preclude officials from employing such a device for legitimate security concerns.

“This judgment must not be read to suggest‚ however‚ that the use of any device or equipment by security services to execute a legitimate policing function‚ without the permission of parliament‚ is unlawful.”

“Parliament did not show that the broadcast of disorderly conduct would in any way cause harm‚ let alone discourage further disorder.

“The justifications offered for the limitation of the right to an open parliament do not survive scrutiny … the manner in which the Sona 2015 proceedings was broadcast was unconstitutional.”

