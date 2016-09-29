Paris Hilton gives shout out to SA conceptual artist

Reality TV pioneer Paris Hilton gave a shout out to South African-born artist Annelies Hofmeyr after sharing a photo of her Trophy Wife Barbie photo series.

Hofmeyr’s Trophy Wife Barbie series provides a sly observation on female beauty standards. In the series, Barbie is depicted with horns, on her menstrual cycle, having cellulite, smoking and engaging with women with different body types.

On September 27, Hilton started following the Trophy Wife Barbie Instagram account. Shortly after, Hofmeyr shared a post to celebrate the follow, where one Barbie, meant to be Hilton, is behind a DJ deck, and the other, meant to be Hofmeyr, babysits Hilton’s dogs. The caption reads: “Dog-sitting while @parishilton slays.”

Dog-sitting while @parishilton slays 🐶💗🎶👊🏻💯💋 #ParisHilton #TrophyWifeBarbie A photo posted by Trophy Wife Barbie (@trophywifebarbie) on Sep 28, 2016 at 9:51am PDT

Hilton then shared the picture to her millions of fans with the caption “#Killingit on the decks with #TrophyWifeBarbie.”

It’s rare for celebs to promote artists or brands without compensation, but Trophy Wife Barbie seems to have made an impact with A-listers in Hollywood. Miley Cyrus is also a fan of the series.

Hofmeyr started working with Barbie dolls when she was still living in Cape Town. The initial Trophy Wife series was born when she started to create wall art for her office, using Barbie heads and animal antlers.