Sono backs Laffor to start against Zamalek

Jomo Cosmos coach Sono shared tips on how to get the most out of Laffor to benefit the team in the quest to win matches and silverware, having worked with the Liberian at Cosmos.

Sono urged Mosimane to understand the player and to select him in the final.

Laffor and Mosimane have had a rocky relationship off the field, something that the former Bafana Bafana mentor has labelled as difficult.

“I understood him. There are certain players … if they know they are match winners you turn a blind eye [when they make a mistake], and you know 30 seconds later he will do something good. He’s an introvert. You have to study him and understand him. He makes mistakes, but if you go mad, then you won’t get anything out of him. You call him aside and speak to him.”

“It’s against all odds. He [Pitso] has done well, and we at Cosmos are proud of him. Not only have we produced players, but we have produced coaches too,” Sono said, as a reminder that Mosimane is a former Cosmos player.