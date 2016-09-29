menu
Local News 29.9.2016 02:31 pm

Sono backs Laffor to start against Zamalek

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jomo Sono and his son Bamuza Sono shouting during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Jomo Cosmos at Bidvest Stadium on November 08, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lloyd Christians/Gallo Images)

Jomo Sono has advised Pitso Mosimane to select Anthony Laffor in the starting XI when Mamelodi Sundowns face Zamalek in the Caf Champions League final.

Jomo Cosmos coach Sono shared tips on how to get the most out of Laffor to benefit the team in the quest to win matches and silverware, having worked with the Liberian at Cosmos.

Sono urged Mosimane to understand the player and to select him in the final.

Laffor and Mosimane have had a rocky relationship off the field, something that the former Bafana Bafana mentor has labelled as difficult.

“I understood him. There are certain players … if they know they are match winners you turn a blind eye [when they make a mistake], and you know 30 seconds later he will do something good. He’s an introvert. You have to study him and understand him. He makes mistakes, but if you go mad, then you won’t get anything out of him. You call him aside and speak to him.”

“It’s against all odds. He [Pitso] has done well, and we at Cosmos are proud of him. Not only have we produced players, but we have produced coaches too,” Sono said, as a reminder that Mosimane is a former Cosmos player.

 

