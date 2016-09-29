Parly studying court ruling against signal-jamming

Parliament on Thursday said it “noted” a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment declaring the jamming of cellphone signals and parliament’s broadcasting policy unconstitutional.

READ MORE: Bonuses paid to SABC’s ‘rainmakers’ despite R411 million loss

“Parliament will now study the judgment,” the legislature said in a short statement issued after Thursday’s ruling.

The ruling by the SCA follows an appeal by the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) and Primedia Broadcasting of a Western Cape High Court ruling in May this year regarding the use of signal jamming device during last year’s state-of-the-nation address (Sona) as well as cutting off the broadcast feed that kept the public from seeing the chaotic scenes that unfolded during President Jacob Zuma’s speech.

The high court judgment held that cutting off the feed did not amount to censorship, as the legislature had the right to protect its dignity, handing a legal blow to media houses who went to court after parliament trained its cameras on the presiding officers while police dragged Economic Freedom Fighters MPs from the chamber on February 12.

READ MORE: Angry Ndlozi blasts ‘fascist’ Habib, says the VC wants security to run Wits

The court also ruled that parliament could not be held responsible for the jamming of the cellphone signal in the house on the same day ahead of the Sona.

The SCA unanimously overturned the high court judgment.

Sanef welcomed the judgment, saying it was “a victory for media freedom”.

“I’m certainly hoping it will send a very clear message to authorities not just in parliament but across the country that we live in an open democracy and South Africans do have the right to see what transpires in our institution, especially the National Assembly,” said Sanef deputy chairperson Katy Katapodis.

– African News Agency (ANA)