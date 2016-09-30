Welcome to the Hlaudi Show…

This week, as thousands of students protested for the realisation of free education in their lifetime, shifty former SABC Chief Operations Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng and his hat, gave us a performance.

His hat, supposedly a symbol of a re-shift in his position with the country’s public broadcaster was also difficult to ignore.

For me it symbolised the Sicilian mafia – and it was almost impossible not to imagine him in the Godfather movie walking along that grey street before a gun fight, oranges flying off the fruit cart and alles.

It was in utterances from Motsoeneng and his hat this week, where he basically told the country and the courts to go stuff itself.

This was after the Supreme Court of Appeal terminated his intention to appeal a Western Cape High Court ruling which found his appointment as COO to be unlawful and irrational. In 2012, it was outgoing Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, who also looked into his position, and had found that Motsoeneng had fraudulently misrepresented his qualifications.

And while Hlaudi and his new found hat may be shifting from the COO position, all indications are that he is going nowhere – he was to take up the role as the new Group Executive of Corporate Affairs.

“Hlaudi Motsoeneng is Hlaudi Motsoeneng and there is only one Hlaudi in South Africa, no one else. When you have this hullabaloo all over you, I was not produced by anyone else. I was not produced by any individual. I was not produced by anyone else,” – Motsoeneng said about Motsoeneng.

“You see SABC is very interesting. I’m also very interesting. When you see this new look, it’s because now I’m moving to another position.

“I’m going to turn that position… that unit… to be very interesting one.

“My belief is, when there is dark, I see light. Because that position is very critical – I’m going to make sure that position is more exciting and it does what it’s supposed to do.”

In fact, the world is his stage for such performances – and he doesn’t care a hoot as to where or when he will deliver a recital.

It was at late Kwaito legend Mandoza’s funeral exactly a week ago that Hlaudi emerged from backstage – firmly positioning himself in the limelight once again. And it was here, that he took the opportunity, Indiana Jones style, to show that he didn’t care for his critics, and will come back stronger.

“Pay your TV license!

“I listen and observe when people say ‘Hlaudi is out’. You can’t decide my future. I’ll decide my future.

“I’m not stressed. If I was stressed I would not have been able to deliver what I wanted to deliver for South Africans,” he said. “Maybe you’re stressed because Hlaudi is delivering.”

His confidence sometimes leaves one in wonder – I mean, where does it come from? For, Hlaudi has not taken a single acting class in his life.

However, it seems no matter the performance, the audience is not buying it. The tickets lay stacked at the booth and the seats are empty – all but for one, filled by his number one fan Communications Minister Faith Muthambi, popcorn in hand.