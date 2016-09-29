menu
Judith Sephuma and Simphiwe Mhlambi are divorced

Citizen reporter
Musician Judith Sephuma. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The songbird says she is the one who decided on the divorce.

Jazz musician Judith Sephuma and her husband photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi have reportedly decided to end their marriage.

According to Destiny, Sephuma, who has two children with Mhlambi, reportedly confirmed the heartbreaking news to the publication, though she said she was doing well.

The songbird reportedly told the publication she was the one who decided on the divorce without going into detail about when the couple decided to go their separate ways and what led to the divorce.

Though he did not confirm the news, Mhlambi reportedly told the publication that Sephuma should be who she wanted to be and said he and the kids were fine.

ALSO READ >> Proverb’s ex-wife speaks out about divorce

