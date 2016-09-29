menu
Amanda says goodbye to Real Goboza

Citizen Reporter
Amanda DuPont is nominated in the hot chick category. Picture: Alaister Russell.

Amanda DuPont is nominated in the hot chick category. Picture: Alaister Russell.

A special episode will look back at du-Pont’s three years with the flagship lifestyle show.

This Saturday will be Amanda du-Pont’s last show with SABC 1’s Real Goboza. After three years presenting on one of South Africa’s hottest celebrity lifestyle magazine shows, du-Pont has decided to move on.

“It’s been a fantastic three years presenting RGB, I have made incredible relationships and grown so much in this space. Everything has its season, and it’s now time to grow and challenge myself in new business and presenting ventures,” says du-Pont.

 

Mekgwe further explained that du-Pont would not be replaced by another presenter but that Sinazo Yolwa and Phat Joe would continue as presenters.

The episode of RGB on Saturday, October 8, will take a nostalgic look back at du-Pont’s exciting presenting journey, complete with interviews with her co-presenters and some of the best-kept bloopers and moments on camera.

Click on the image below to get all the information you need to know on Amanda.

 

