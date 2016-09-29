Pitso grateful for Sundowns rest

The Brazilians have made their way into the final of both the MTN8 and he Caf Champions League this month, but Mosimane has clearly not been completely impressed with the way they are playing.

The Sundowns coach has admitted that there have been some tired legs in the midst of an extremely busy schedule in 2016, not that this stopped the Brazlians from beating Chippa United in the MTN8 and Zesco United in the Champions League.

“Today was our second day training since Zesco,” said Mosimane on Thursday.

“We took a three-day break to recover and freshen up. It is very rare you can find five days between games, so any chance we get we rest. We have been playing football for 15 months non-stop.

“I think the boys looked sharper yesterday, even today, after the rest. In the last four or five games we have been playing well-rested teams and we have struggled a bit. We have no longer been free-flowing and showing the real Sundowns.”

Mosimane is also happy to have a larger squad available to him against Wits than he had in the Champions League.

“We have numbers, we no longer have only 17 players. (Yannick( Zakri is back, Sbu Vilakazi is back, Thapelo (Morena) comes back, Ricardo (Nasciemento) comes back and Siyanda Zwane is also back from injury … only Leo (Castro) and (Mzi) Mashaba are not available, we don’t have excuses, we should be able to compete.”