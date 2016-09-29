SAPS leadership ‘more concerned with filling official bellies’ – DA

The South African Police Service (SAPS) annual report for 2015/16 has revealed that our police service spent more than R100 000 on catering every day.

According to a statement released by the Democratic Alliance on Thursday, the report, released today, shows that R39.5 million was spent on catering for departmental activities during the 2015/16 financial year.

“This exorbitant amount is shameful, especially when one takes into account the chronic state of under-resourcing of police stations across South Africa.

“This money could have gone a long way to addressing this woeful state of affairs in our police service, one on which millions of South Africans rely to keep them safe.”

The party has lashed out at Minister of Police Nathi Nhleko, who it said should be held responsible for splurging on items that did not necessarily protect South Africans.

It said the amount spent on catering services showed the leadership had “skewed” priorities and seemed to be “more concerned with filling official bellies”.

ALSO READ >> Mashaba orders ANC-led govt to cough up R259m municipal debt

Earlier this week, City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba revealed that the African National Congress (ANC) in the region spent R190 million on travel over a period of three years.

According to a statement released by the Democratic Alliance (DA), in the past financial year alone, R73 million was spent on travel by the previous administration.

Following the report, Mashaba said he had requested that he directly approve all international travel by any representative of the City. The mayor said he would also review the size of the delegation, as the more people are sent, the more money will be spent on them.

He also listed the class of travel on international and domestic travel and class of hotel accommodation as other factors that might have contributed to the expenditure.

“Gone are the days of luxury for self-serving political leadership in our city.”

READ MORE >> ANC Joburg spent R190m on travel – Mashaba