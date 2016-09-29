menu
Sport 29.9.2016 04:18 pm

Ronaldo’s plane crashes in Spain – reports

Phakaaathi Reporter
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League first leg football match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at BVB stadium in Dortmund, on September 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Odd ANDERSEN

Cristiano Ronaldo’s private plane has crashed in Spain after its landing gear failed, according to reports.

The Daily Star reports that the landing gear of the £16 million private jet broke while touching down at an airport in Barcelona on Monday night.

According to the newspaper, the landing gear smashed on impact with the tarmac and emergency services raced to the scene.

The Real Madrid forward Ronaldo was not on board at the time.

The 31-year-old superstar was with his Madrid team-mates in Germany preparing for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund, which finished in a 2-2 draw.

