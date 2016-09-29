Ronaldo’s plane crashes in Spain – reports

The Daily Star reports that the landing gear of the £16 million private jet broke while touching down at an airport in Barcelona on Monday night.

According to the newspaper, the landing gear smashed on impact with the tarmac and emergency services raced to the scene.

The Real Madrid forward Ronaldo was not on board at the time.

The 31-year-old superstar was with his Madrid team-mates in Germany preparing for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund, which finished in a 2-2 draw.