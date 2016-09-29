O’Riley romps to five shot win in Killarney Challenge

Having gained a one shot advantage with a four-under-par 66 in the third round, the 27-year-old from Benoni continued in the same vein in the final round, showing no sign of nerves to post a joint best-of-the-day one under 69.

With a 72-hole total of four-under-par 276, O’Riley finished five shots clear of second placed Nobuhle Dlamini from Swaziland and Simon Kruger, who closed with respective rounds of 69 and 70.

Duane Keun returned a 74 to take fourth at two over 282, while rookie Matthew Spacey wound up a further shot back in fifth after posting a final round 73.

This victory was O’Riley’s first win since the fifth Race to Q-School in November last year.

Unfortunately, the former top ranked amateur didn’t make it to the Sunshine Tour’s Qualifying School in December, but he is determined to get the job done next March.

“I played the IGT Tour at the start of the season, but then I took off a couple of months off mid-year to work on swing changes,” said O’Riley, who re-joined the IGT Tour at the Ebotse Challenge in August.

“I was really buoyed after I tied for fourth at the Ebotse Links and I had high expectations coming into this week. Opening with a four over 74 was really frustrating, but I pushed the negativity aside and regrouped for the rest of the week.

“The second round 67 and the 66 in round three was a much better reflection of the stuff I’ve been working on. I’m hitting the ball really well, especially my irons, and the putter is slowly but surely getting there, too.

“The pin positions in the final round were extremely tough and it was a par-golf day. I managed to box two five-footers early on at the second and third for birdies, but I still hit a few loose shots out there, like the big pull I hit at the seventh that landed me in the hazard.

“I had to drop under some trees and I hit a flier that went through the fairway and finished under more trees. It was a messy hole that cost me two shots and that opened the door for Duane and some of the other guys.

“When nobody pounced, I just made sure to play for pars. I drained a 15-footer at 11 for another birdie, which felt like an eagle because I haven’t holed a lot of putts that distance this week. Gave one back at 13, but hit it just short at the par five (15) and made a good up-and-down for birdie. Once I was five clear, the pressure also lifted and made playing the last couple of holes a lot of fun.”

After pocketing the R8,000 first prize, O’Riley said he hopes to ride his current vein of form to more success on the country’s premier development circuit in the next few weeks.

“We kick of the Race to Q-School series next week at ERPM and we play State Mines in two weeks, which were both home courses for me, so hopefully I a couple more trophies to the cabinet.”

Dlamini – back from crossing the first hurdle at the LPGA Tour Qualifying School in the United States – birdied three of the last four holes to share the low round honours with O’Riley, Michael Schutz and amateur Ruhan van Dijk.

FINAL RESULT

All competitors RSA unless otherwise specified and amateurs are indicated as AMA:

276 – Dean O’Riley 74 67 66 69

281 – Nobuhle Dlamini (SWA) 72 68 72 69, Simon Kruger 72 69 70 70

282 – Duane Keun 72 68 68 74

283 – Matthew Spacey 72 65 73 73

287 – Carrie Park 70 71 68 78

288 – Warrick Druian 67 69 77 75

291 – Michael Schutz 74 77 71 69, Thabang Simon 70 74 75 72, Conway Kunneke 73 77 67 74

292 – Ryan Wingrove AMA 74 72 73 73, Johary Raveloarison (MDG) 72 72 74 74

293 – Justin Turner 81 73 68 71, Fanie Wolmarans AMA 70 71 73 79, Stefan Labuschagne AMA 72 73 69 79

294 – David Ashley (ENG) 72 74 73 75

296 – Dongkwan Kim (KOR) 79 71 70 76, Coert Groenewald 74 69 71 82

297 – Wesley Baptiste AMA 76 69 79 73, Dylan Docherty 71 71 82 73, Eric Nel AMA 72 71 73 81

298 – Juan Swart 73 75 69 81

299 – Shalan Govender 75 67 80 77, Ruan Korb AMA 73 70 79 77, Ruhan Van Dijk AMA 78 79 73 69

300 – Francesca Cuturi 77 72 73 78, Lincon Cele 73 78 77 72

301 – Matthew Vogel 80 72 73 76, Andrew Carlsson AMA 74 73 78 76

302 – Keegan Steyn AMA 77 75 73 77, Calvin Caldeira 74 72 83 73

303 – Lejan Lewthwaite 77 73 74 79, Alex Van Heerden AMA 82 70 73 78, Werner Van Wyk 81 75 73 74

304 – Leon Vorster AMA 76 75 73 80

305 – TJ Bekker 71 73 78 83, Evance Vukeya AMA 80 75 75 75

306 – Ruan Potgieter AMA 73 82 73 78

307 – Paul De Beer 80 72 75 80, Adriel Poonan AMA 77 83 68 79

308 – Shaun van Tonder 82 75 79 72

311 – Michael Pienaar AMA 79 78 77 77

314 – Craigen Clough AMA 78 75 80 81, Bryce Myburgh 80 76 81 77

321 – Maverick Faber AMA (FRA) 85 75 81 80

323 – Tumie Motale 79 80 82 82

337 – Johann Piek 77 83 96 81