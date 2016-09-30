menu
Editorials 30.9.2016

Back-door bid to cause chaos in Tshwane will expose the ANC

ANC provincial chairperson Paul Mashatile and Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Alaister Russell.

The people of Tshwane made it clear through their votes on August 3 who they want to govern their city.

Reports the chaos that erupted in Tshwane council meetings on two occasions are part of a plan by the ANC to render the metro ungovernable so it is put under administration are extremely worrying.

If proven true, it will expose the ANC’s disdain for the electorate and also its utter disrespect for democracy. According to reports, the mayhem that has disrupted two council meetings is part of a well-orchestrated plan by the ANC, who now occupy the opposition benches.

On Tuesday‚ the council meeting descended into chaos when the opposition ANC questioned the appointments of the chief of staff‚ secretary of council and chair of chairs. The same anarchy played out last month during the election of the new mayor when ANC councillors heckled Solly Msimanga, who was elected mayor, before going on to disrupt his inaugural speech.

It is alleged this is an attempt to throw the council into chaos so the Gauteng provincial government can intervene and put the metro under administration under the pretext that the council is in a state of paralysis and will not be able to deliver services to the people of Tshwane.

While these are just claims, the disruptive and violent behaviour of ANC councillors in the city of Tshwane suggests an unsavory mission: to get Tshwane out of the hands of their rivals. The question is: Why is the ANC so uncomfortable with Tshwane being in the hands of a DA-led alliance?

Perhaps the answer lies in what Msimanga has been doing over the past few days.

Last week, relying on two forensic reports, the new mayor laid criminal charges for massive corruption against several senior officials from the city’s previous ANC administration. This might be at the heart of what is giving ANC in Tshwane sleepless nights – being finally held accountable.

So the best way for ANC officials implicated in graft to escape the ramifications is to ensure the council is back under their control.

If they are successful, an administrator would be appointed for three months before fresh council elections are held. This would be a sad day for democracy in SA.

The people of Tshwane made it clear through their votes on August 3 who they want to govern their city. Any attempt by the ANC to return to power through the back door will be an insult to the people of Tshwane.

