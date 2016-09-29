Girl, 9, raped by relative

A 17-year-old boy is expected to appear in court after he allegedly raped his nine-year-old relative in Okhushwini, near Gcilima, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerald Mfeka said the little girl was living with her grandmother, as her mother worked in Izingolweni, South Coast Herald reported.

“On Saturday, the mother heard her daughter crying. When questioned, the child said she had been touched by a relative,” said Mfeka.

The mother took the child to the Gcilima Clinic, where nurses confirmed the child had been raped.

The suspect was subsequently arrested.

It is alleged he had raped the child on three separate occasions.

He appeared in the Ramgate Court on Monday this week, and the case was postponed to this Friday, September 30.

– Caxton News Service