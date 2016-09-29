menu
Local News 29.9.2016

Larsen calls for calm

Phakaaathi Reporter
Clinton Larsen (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Golden Arrows Coach Clinton Larsen has asked his players not to get carried away by their position on the league table.

Arrows have had a promising start to the new season, recording three wins, one draw and a single loss in the five games, and they are in second place on the Absa Premier League table after collecting the same number of point as current log leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

Larsen’s side have not lost in three games after securing a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United on Wednesday night.

“We can’t look too far ahead of ourselves. We are a small club in our second season back from the National First Division‚” the Arrows coach said.

“It’s the same old story for all of us. Get to 30 points as quickly as possible‚ then our next target is the top eight and then‚ depending on the number of games available after that‚ we look at the next target.

“We can’t get too excited and look too far ahead. As I said‚ we are a small club with limited resources, and we’ll just keeping plucking away in each game.”

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
