Larsen calls for calm

Arrows have had a promising start to the new season, recording three wins, one draw and a single loss in the five games, and they are in second place on the Absa Premier League table after collecting the same number of point as current log leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

Larsen’s side have not lost in three games after securing a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United on Wednesday night.

“We can’t look too far ahead of ourselves. We are a small club in our second season back from the National First Division‚” the Arrows coach said.

“It’s the same old story for all of us. Get to 30 points as quickly as possible‚ then our next target is the top eight and then‚ depending on the number of games available after that‚ we look at the next target.

“We can’t get too excited and look too far ahead. As I said‚ we are a small club with limited resources, and we’ll just keeping plucking away in each game.”