‘Blame’ SABC’s R411m loss on Hlaudi Motsoeneng

The SABC’s net loss of R411 million in the 2015/15 financial year, is a clear indication of the “erosion” within the public broadcaster and at the fault of its former Chief Operations Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

ALSO READ >>> Angry Ndlozi blasts ‘fascist’ Habib, says the VC wants security to run Wits

Motsoeneng has been at the heart of the destabilisation within the organisation, Support Public Broadcasting South Africa (SOS) coalition’s national coordinator Sekoetlane Phamodi said.

The embattled executive has now undertaken the role as Group Executive of Cooperate Affairs, after the Supreme Court of Appeal terminated his intention to appeal a Western Cape High Court ruling which found his appointment as COO to be unlawful and irrational.

In 2012 outgoing Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, who launched an investigation into his position, found that Motsoeneng had fraudulently misrepresented his qualifications.

On Thursday in announcing its financial results, it pointed to expenses which occurred through unforeseen events of national interest and less than three percent in funding from government which it attributed as some of the reasons for the loss.

Acting chief executive, James Aguma, said events like the state funeral of former president Nelson Mandela, which was out of the reporting financial year in December 2013, had increased the broadcaster’s expenditure.

The cost of news went up to R876 million, production costs to R187 million and buying of sports rights to R573 million due to fluctuations in the rand/dollar exchange rate, it said.

But the coalition was not buying it.

Phamodi charged that the SABC’s stance on its finances was a smoke screen in trying to “cover up the pathological corporate failure, which Motsoeneng has been at the centre of”.

“He has been at the centre of its destabilisation – he was at the heat of the desolation of the board two years ago – He was at the centre of the illegal purging of a number of board members.”

The SABC also failed to “point out that through the courts and CCMA, the 100s of millions being issued by the unlawful purging of staff who tried to serve the country, but were instead fired.

“They are paying out exorbitant settlement fees to keep Motsoeneng and his team protected.

“We want to dispel the pernicious misinformation that these losses are brought about by unforeseen events. The SABC as an institution needs foresight and good strategic management to allocate funding to cover these events.

“As a news generating organisation it’s the first thing that you make provision for – that you are able to cover these events. The death of Nelson Mandela was something foreseen for a good while by a whole range of news outlets and broadcasters.”

“A range of news outlets commissioned and pre-packaged a range of content well before Madiba’s death as it was a foreseen eventuality.”

The SABC’s losses could also be accredited to the irregular consultancy companies it uses instead of making use of its own staff, added Phamodi.

“Those point close to cause… They must not come here and try to mislead the people – they and the SABC board must be held liable in their personal capacities for these losses.”

We welcome the announcement made by cabinet around his Motsoeneng’s reappointment that enough was enough.

“We appreciate the political leadership they shown even, late in the day to arrest the erosion of the public broadcaster that services the overwhelming majority who are the black working poor.”

– additional reporting ANA