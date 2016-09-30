Europe must halt referendums

The European Union (EU) lexicon, already stuffed with ugly words and phrases, needs to coin a new one: “Plebiphobia”.

Unlike some anxieties, the fear of referendums is well-grounded. Following Britain’s vote in June to leave the union, plebiscites this autumn in Hungary on migration and in Italy on constitutional reform may further destabilise the EU. More fundamentally, plebiphobia rules out the very reforms needed to prevent more Brexit-like uprisings.

The EU’s checkered relationship with referendums goes back a long time, restraining its seemingly relentless expansion. In 1972, Norwegians voted against membership and stayed out of the second wave of members – Britain, Denmark and Ireland – that joined a year later.

A vote in Greenland in 1982, which had joined as part of Denmark, led to its exit from the European club in 1985. In 1994, Norwegians again disregarded the advice of national elites and voted against EU membership. That left Norway – along with Iceland and Liechtenstein – in the halfway house of the European Economic Area with full access to the EU single market, but no vote and little say on related European legislation.

Referendums have stalled the EU’s expansion not just to the north, but in the heart of Europe. Switzerland, the torchbearer for direct democracy, has held two referendums on joining the EU. The Swiss rejected integration both times. It didn’t make their lives easier.

The Swiss government has since had to negotiate 120 bilateral agreements, collectively providing less favourable access to the single market than entry into Europe’s economic area would have, even though they also allow free movement of EU citizens.

Now this arrangement is in jeopardy following a referendum vote in 2014 to cap migration. Referendums have restricted the reach of the euro zone, the just-about-beating heart of the European project. Whereas ill-suited economies in southern Europe were among the first to join the monetary union, two Nordic countries that could have coped with its rigors were unable to win popular votes.

Although Denmark had secured an opt-out against joining the euro zone, the government nonetheless held a referendum in 2000 on joining. The Danes rejected the proposal, as did Swedish voters in 2003. Sweden has enjoyed an informal opt-out since then.

Referendums have most typically been held about membership, but they have also been prompted by changes in the EU treaties that govern relations among member states. But whereas pressure can be put upon a small state, it does not work for countries with more left. Plebiphobia threatens to reduce the EU to a state of paralysis.

There is an unwelcome parallel to the ailing condition of the European project in the early 1980s, when it was unable to tackle economic stagnation – dubbed “eurosclerosis” – because of national vetoes of decisions made in the Council of Ministers.

The stalemate was broken when the Single European Act of 1986 did away with unanimity, allowing the single market to be created. Now the blockage lies in making additional changes to the treaties. If it persists, the EU may find Brexit the least of its worries.

– Reuters