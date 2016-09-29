SA cricket preview – Development of bowling all-rounders key – Faf

The further development of three bowling all-rounder options is a major boost for the Proteas and will be a focal point during their ODI series against Australia which starts at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday, according to captain Faf du Plessis.

Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo both made their debuts for South Africa last weekend against Ireland and join Wayne Parnell in the squad for the five-match series. Another more proven all-round option, Chris Morris, is currently out of action with a knee injury.

“I’m very excited by Wayne, Andile and Dwaine, I have high hopes for them and hopefully at least two of them will put their hands up and develop into really good international all-rounders,” Du Plessis said at Centurion on Thursday. “Having a lot of options is great because it allows you to use different guys, which is often difficult in a structured game plan. Having a good balance to your side is a huge benefit, every time your team is unbalanced, it means you’re one batsman or one bowler short.

“If you have a sixth or seventh bowler like we could have, then it might happen that you could allow Dale Steyn to bowl six or seven overs up front if you want him to strike. A longer batting line-up also allows us to push a little harder in the middle overs. The way we’ve lined up the last two years, we’ve often only had six proper batsmen, so you’re a bit hesitant then in those overs because you don’t want to lose wickets, you sit a bit. Hopefully we can make a move to being more positive with the bat now.”

One of the aforementioned trio will provide a fourth frontline paceman to the South African attack, and Du Plessis said attacking the Australians with spin – as they did with some success in their most recent matches in the West Indies – was probably not going to be the plan, especially for this weekend’s two games on the Highveld.

“In Pretoria and at the Wanderers, the pitch is generally not going to offer too much spin, but a spinner can always play a role as a containing bowler. I thought our spinners were a big weapon in the West Indies, and eventually the Australian batsmen just tried to sweep everything, which is generally a sign that they are struggling to read the bowler.

“But conditions were very different in the Caribbean, there was spin both ways and I don’t think you’ll see too much of that this weekend,” Du Plessis said.

The Proteas captain said he was looking forward to seeing Dale Steyn back in white-ball action after he made a superb return to Test duty with eight wickets in the last match against New Zealand, also in Centurion.

“Dale is a bit cranky and that’s when he has fire, that’s when he gets wickets, so we love him like that. He’s the number one bowler in the world but if he’s not producing the goods regularly then people start asking questions. So he wants to show that one-day cricket is still a big part of his future.

“He strikes fear into the opposition, just the name ‘Dale Steyn’ puts doubts in your head. That skill and experience he’s got, you don’t just get overnight and if Dale’s at 100% and fresh, then he’s an extremely big asset,” Du Plessis said.

With South Africa heading to Australia after the ODI series for three Tests, Du Plessis said it was important for the Proteas to lay down a marker at home over the next two weeks.

“This is an extremely important series, it’s at home and we have to play well. We also want to find some form because that definitely plays a role when you get to Australia. Form is always very important, it doesn’t matter what the format is. It would be good to get runs and wickets under the belt, that would be a huge confidence boost,” Du Plessis said.

Hashim Amla is back in camp after the birth of his third child, but the absence of AB de Villiers means the South African middle-order is unsettled in comparison to the strength of the top-order also featuring the in-form Quinton de Kock and Du Plessis.

But the early-season form of JP Duminy has been one of the biggest positives thus far and Du Plessis said he was enjoying the 32-year-old’s good vibes at the moment.

“I honestly feel that JP is back, he’s playing good cricket, he’s very positive and full of energy and you can see that in him. When a player is feeling confident then he can do all sorts of things and I gave JP the ball for a few overs in Benoni because I hope he can play a big role in this series. He was brilliant, the best I’ve seen him bowl for a long time,” Du Plessis said after Duminy took four for 16 in 4.5 overs, the best bowling performance of his ODI career, to wrap up the Ireland innings.

The second ODI is at the Wanderers on Sunday.