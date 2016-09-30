No need for umbrellas yet

Proper rainfall countrywide can only be expected from January next year, the South African Weather Service said yesterday. This, as dry weather conditions continue to grip most parts of the country, months after the El Nino weather system brought a series of heatwaves.

ALSO READ >>> Should SA scrap corporate tax?

Dam levels have also recorded significant drops in the last couple of months with several municipalities implementing strict water restrictions. However, there is a small chance of rainfall this weekend in several parts of the country.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, forecaster Venetia Phakula said the provinces which can expect a bit of rain, include Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. “In Gauteng, the rainfall will be restricted to the northern parts of the province, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria. “The two provinces with a much bigger chance of showers and thundershowers, are Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, while residents in Limpopo can expect a few drops,” she said.

Phakula said residents in the interior of the country can also expect some cooling starting from Sunday, going into Monday.

She said while some models are already indicating a significant drop in temperatures on Sunday, nothing has been confirmed as yet. “We will continue to monitor the models carefully,” she said.

A significant drop could see maximum temperatures in Gauteng ranging between 21°C and 23°C on Sunday. Contrary to the cooler weather experienced yesterday, Pretoria, Johannesburg and Vereeniging are today expected to reach highs of 29, 26 and 27°C, respectively.

Phakula said the country was still going through what is termed a “neutral phase” where just about anything in terms of the weather can be expected.

– stevent@citizen.co.za