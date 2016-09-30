Worry grows as country’s dams run ever drier

As dam levels continue to dissipate and the unrelenting effects of drought are predicted to remain for the coming months, the department of water and sanitation (DWS) has urged all sectors to put in place appropriate preparedness plans at all levels of the water supply chain to prevent dams running completely dry.

In addition to restrictions already in place, the department said in a statement yesterday it had encouraged water conservation and water demand management, eradication of unlawful water use in the irrigation sector, desalination of mine water and reuse as essential interventions to limit the risk of drought restrictions.

To underline the seriousness of water shortages, the Integrated Vaal River System, which supplies mainly Gauteng, has decreased from 72.2% this time last year to 53.5%. The department is continuing to identify strategic actions to ensure it satisfies the water require ment of communities.

Rand Water, Johannesburg’s supplier, said it and other water services authorities have been directed to implement measures to cut their supply to cities by 15%.

“Failure to comply will result in DWS having to institute administrative, civil and criminal enforcement processes. This action is mainly due to a projected water scarcity by July 2018, should the current consumption patterns continue,” said Rand Water.

Should present high water demand patterns continue, the Vaal River system dams will be empty by July 2018.