menu
National 30.9.2016 07:20 am

Worry grows as country’s dams run ever drier

Steven Tau
Picture: Michel Bega.

Picture: Michel Bega.

The Integrated Vaal River System, which supplies mainly Gauteng, has decreased from 72.2% this time last year to 53.5%.

As dam levels continue to dissipate and the unrelenting effects of drought are predicted to remain for the coming months, the department of water and sanitation (DWS) has urged all sectors to put in place appropriate preparedness plans at all levels of the water supply chain to prevent dams running completely dry.

ALSO READ >>> Varsities near tipping point

In addition to restrictions already in place, the department said in a statement yesterday it had encouraged water conservation and water demand management, eradication of unlawful water use in the irrigation sector, desalination of mine water and reuse as essential interventions to limit the risk of drought restrictions.

To underline the seriousness of water shortages, the Integrated Vaal River System, which supplies mainly Gauteng, has decreased from 72.2% this time last year to 53.5%. The department is continuing to identify strategic actions to ensure it satisfies the water require ment of communities.

Rand Water, Johannesburg’s supplier, said it and other water services authorities have been directed to implement measures to cut their supply to cities by 15%.

“Failure to comply will result in DWS having to institute administrative, civil and criminal enforcement processes. This action is mainly due to a projected water scarcity by July 2018, should the current consumption patterns continue,” said Rand Water.

Should present high water demand patterns continue, the Vaal River system dams will be empty by July 2018.

Related Stories
SAA accused of ‘dictatorship, mafia-style tactics’ 30.9.2016
Police pay up for illegal detention 30.9.2016
No need for umbrellas yet 30.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’
Celebrities

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’

ANC ‘punishes’ its youth league
National

ANC ‘punishes’ its youth league

Ntsiki Mazwai, Bonang lock horns
Celebrities

Ntsiki Mazwai, Bonang lock horns

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.