Productivity SA CFO suspended

The government entity tasked with employment growth and productivity improvement, Productivity SA, has suspended its chief financial officer (CFO) Bheki Dlamini following alleged irregularities over the management of funds provided by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) for employment growth.

“Since 2010, the UIF has provided Productivity SA with funding to the tune of R188 171 000. In terms of the agreement between the UIF and Productivity SA, the monies are availed on the proviso that the funds will be utilised to support companies in economic distress (financial and operational),” Productivity SA spokesperson Maupi Monyemangene said in a statement yesterday.

The ultimate aim of the support is to turn around the companies, thereby ensuring sustainability within South African enterprises. “However, it has emerged that a figure of about R36 million, pending investigation, has since 2011 been allegedly utilised for activities that are not related to job saving.

“This has allegedly resulted in the failure to meet targets and to date 372 companies were assisted as opposed to the target of 550.”

Productivity SA CEO, Mothunye Mothiba, with the full support of the board, suspended Dlamini pending further investigation, and followed the earlier dismissal of a senior employee who was found guilty of fraud.