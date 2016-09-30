Home Affairs staffers netted in anti-graft op

The Home Affairs department’s counter-corruption branch and law enforcement agencies arrested 20 department officials in Bloemfontein and six civilians during a joint operation yeterday.

“The 26 people were apprehended during the operation on charges relating to fraud and corruption,” Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba said. “A number of successes were made recently, but we still have people who are refusing to learn from the mistakes of others until they themselves are caught.”

Gigaba said the ministry launched Operation Bvisa Masina in 2015 to intensify the fight against fraud and corruption. “Since the launch of Operation Bvisa Masina, 83 people have been arrested. “Forty-two were officials of the department and 41 were non-officials.

“That means officials make up 51% of all arrests while non-officials make up the other 49%,” he noted. “Their arrests were for false documentation, bribery, aiding and abetting, impersonation, revenue theft and fraudulent violations relating to births, marriages and deaths.

“Fake documentation was more prevalent, followed by aiding and abetting, with the least being revenue theft.” The minister said the implicated officials were suspended and subjected to disciplinary action. Last year, 37 officials were dismissed for fraud and corruption.

“Of the 83 arrests, 61 were related to immigration, 22 to civic services. “This trend points to the efficacy of our modernisation programme whose pillars include the live capture system for identity documents, making it difficult for corrupt officials to commit fraud,” Gigaba said.

“We expect public officials to lead the way in this regard. “Corruption will not flourish if we all are to take personal responsibility for stopping it. “There is no place in our department, or elsewhere in government, for corrupt officials bent on reversing the gains of democracy,” the minister added.