National 30.9.2016 07:15 am

Police pay up for illegal detention

Ilse de Lange
Photo: Pretoria Moot Rekord

The experience worsened Wolmarans’ pre-existing psychological problems, a psychologist testified.

An unemployed man who was too afraid to sleep and spent most of the time on his bed during almost eight needless months in custody has been awarded R2.8 million damages.

ALSO READ >>> #SAPS leadership ‘more concerned with filling official bellies’ – DA

Judge Winston Msimeki ordered the police and justice ministers to pay this amount to Jan Hendrik Wolmarans to compensate him for his 226-day detention between August 2010 and April 2011, which resulted in him having post-traumatic stress disorder and being unable to hold down a job.

Wolmarans was visiting friends in Parys in the Free State when the police stormed the house, sprayed some form of gas and arrested them. The police ignored Wolmarans’ protestations of innocence and detained him at Parys police station for a month before he was transferred to prison, where he was detained for another seven months.

He was charged with armed robbery and attempted escape, but was released after all charges were withdrawn. The police conceded that Wolmarans’ arrest and detention had been unlawful.

Psychologist Professor Jonathan Scholtz testified that the arrest and detention had exacerbated Wolmarans’ pre-existing psychological problems. Wolmarans had been traumatised at discovering the body of his father, who committed suicide when he was 16, but he had never received counselling. His mother’s death due to severe alcohol abuse years later also distressed him.

He had to leave school to make ends meet and worked at restaurants. He was assisting his brother in a cash loan business at the time of his arrest. He lived with an uncle after his release but could no longer hold down a job and ended up in a “disciple school” in Vredenburg trying to beat a substance abuse problem.

Scholtz said Wolmarans had been traumatised by his unexpected and violent arrest, his functioning deteriorated, his dignity was compromised and he needed expensive treatment and medication. He could hardly sleep and spent most of his time in prison on his bed because of threats from fellow detainees.

Inmates stole his food, he was subjected to racist attacks, witnessed assaults and was too scared to help a fellow inmate who was threatened with rape.

The judge said no one could deny the incident had affected Wolmarans and detention had worsened his condition.

ilsedl@citizen.co.za

