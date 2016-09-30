Ubuntu gets claim against RAF tossed

Allowing an impoverished Western Cape woman to sue the Road Accident Fund (RAF) for her loss of support following the death of her brother in a car accident would erode, rather than preserve, the spirit of ubuntu.

These were the words of Judge Francis Legodi in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria when dismissing the claim by Nellie Heyns against the RAF.

Heyns used to live in a shack with her young child and brother, who died in 2011. In her argument, Heyns maintained that her brother had promised to look after her and her child after the death of their grandparents and mother.

She said they had an agreement that she would look after him until he completed schooling, and that he would, in turn, look after her once he had secured employment. But Judge Legodi said there was an entrenched moral system in many African and impoverished communities to help one another without imposing any obligation in return.

This was consistent with the Constitution, as it encouraged unwritten African and underprivileged people’s way of living in harmony and in the spirit of picking up those who had stumbled in the journey of life. “The moral fabric of our society deserves to be protected, as it builds nations and protects family relationships from disintegration. This we can achieve by helping one another without being driven by the desire to benefit from a helping hand,” the judge said.

“Demanding something in return, especially among siblings, is a foreign phenomenon among African and impoverished communities.”

Judge Legodi said it would be “stretching it too far” to conclude Heyns’s brother had envisaged a relationship that constituted an obligation with binding legal consequences to support his sister for the rest of her life.

“Forcing one sibling to support another did not accord with the legal and moral convictions of the community underpinned by constitutional norms and values,” he said. “Even if there had been such an agreement, it would not be legally enforceable against the RAF.”

