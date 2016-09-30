SAA accused of ‘dictatorship, mafia-style tactics’

SAA’s crew-management team has allegedly applied what is perceived as “dictatorship and mafia-style tactics” to stop employees from embarking on a peaceful protest organised by the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca).

Some of the concerns raised by Sacca for today’s scheduled protest include low salaries and planned privatisation of the airline. Additionally, Sacca wants proper benefits, similar to those granted to pilots. It is understood the lowest-paid cabin crew member’s salary before deductions is R11 000 and seniors get R24 000.

The Citizen reported last week that confidential documents indicate that pilots are costing the airline an estimated R2 billion in benefits. The union says benefits in the airline should be spread equally among all staff, “from management to the bottom it should be the same”.

“Travel rebates, medical aid, pension fund, housing and salary should be equated to world standards like all the other employees at the airline,” said Sacca.

Just days before the protest, SAA cabin crew management sent a warning to the cabin crew members stating a “no work, no pay principle to all employees who participate in the march” would be applied.

The message reads: “All employees who book off sick from Friday to Sunday must provide valid sick notes. No XX9 will be allowed on Friday. The sick leave committee will also verify authenticity of every sick note submitted. Please note that you may also be required to submit a detailed Drs (doctor’s) report.”

Sacca spokesperson Palesa Thinane-Epond said it would be a peaceful march that was expected to benefit all cabin crew members from all races.

“The crew loves SAA but it seems the people that run SAA don’t love them,” said Thinane-Epond. “They only protect themselves and the individuals who work for them, like the mafia. They steal and blame the board and the people in politics, but internally there’s abuse and theft and the board has tried to stop it,” Thinane-Epond said.

“Sacca was formed because of the disgruntled cabin crew members at SAA. The treatment they get is ridiculous. A cabin crew member who has been working there for 30 years earns the same amount of money as a cabin crew member who has been there for five years. That in itself is ridiculous.”

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali did not respond to questions sent to the organisation.