Joburg ANC renews call to scrap e-tolls

The ANC in Johannesburg has renewed calls for the controversial e-tolling system to be scrapped, saying it is one of the issues that impacted on the party’s poor performance in last month’s local government elections.

Former Johannesburg mayor and the ANC regional chairperson Parks Tau told The Citizen yesterday on the sidelines of the South African Local Government Association conference in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, that although there were a number of other issues, e-tolls had an impact. “I think that collectively, as the ANC, we are reflecting on all the issues that impacted on the local elections,” Tau said.

“The other issues are that firstly we started campaigning late as the ANC, the ANC candidate process was concluded late and the other issues are the common national issues which were dominating the space. “The voice of local government was unable to get through.”

Tau said the ANC in the region along with the provincial leadership would continue to argue that e-tolls must be reviewed. “We have raised it in different platforms, not just for electoral purposes but because the people of Gauteng have expressed a view,” Tau said.“The people have said they don’t want to pay and want an alternative system.

“I think it is important that we listen to that voice.” Tau also came out in support of protesting students demanding free education at several universities across the country. “It is important that students raise their voices,” the former mayor said.

He said students were raising important issues about equitable access to education, particularly for the poor. “I don’t think that we should use that as a means of arguing that the protests should not be there. “It is a form of democratic expression and we should allow it.”

Tau was coy when asked about whether Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is the right man to take over from President Jacob Zuma. “Our view is that we need to look at a national consultative conference that looks at where we are as progressive forces in this country, the risks and challenges for the ANC,” he said, without saying Ramaphosa is the right man. “And then we can come to the issue of leadership.

“We are worried that sometimes the debate is inverted, that you start with leadership before the issues. “Let’s start with the issues and then identify who the most appropriate candidates are.”

Although the ANC in Gauteng is tight-lipped on the issue of succession, those in the know say the province has thrown its weight behind Ramaphosa.