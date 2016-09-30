menu
30.9.2016

ANC to lodge complaint over Tshwane with public protector

Rorisang Kgosana
Former Tshwane Mayor Kgosientso "Sputla" Ramokgopa. Picture: Sabrina Dean

Ramokgopa has questioned the appointment of several officials in the new DA-led Tshwane administration.

The ANC will lodge a complaint with the public protector today over what it calls maladministration and irregular appointments by the Tshwane mayor.

Yesterday ANC Tshwane chairperson Kgosientso Ramokgopa said Solly Msimanga’s banning of “blue lights” was a matter that could only be regulated by the provincial government. He said the chief of staff in the office of the executive mayor, Marietha Aucamp, appointed as a member of the mayoral committee, suddenly got a new position.

“The appointment did not follow any recruitment process. Since this appointment reports directly to the executive mayor, he is complicit in this act of maladministration and the resultant fraud and corruption.”

He accused DA speaker Katlego Matheba, formerly of Congress of the People (Cope), of influencing the appointment of strategic executive head in the office of the speaker, Tiyiselani Babane, also a former Cope councillor. “The post was not advertised,” he said.

Ramokgopa also questioned Matthew Gerstner’s appointment, saying it was unclear if he was a city employee.

Mayoral spokesperson Gerstner said the appointments of officials were above board. Aucamp was temporarily appointed as the chief of staff as the post was open due to a maternity leave situation.

“In respect of other mayoral office positions, no permanent appointments have yet been made, and any acting appointments are an interim measure.”

