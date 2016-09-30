‘Hands off technical colleges’

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges should not be sacrificed to accommodate the needs of university students as the skills they teach are also important, SA Further Education and Training Students Association president Yonke Twani said in his submission to the Fees Commission yesterday.

“The perception is that TVET colleges are a dumping site because the majority of our students are poor, but we are also important,” he said.

The association said it did not support the call for free education for all, only for the poor. “Four months after last year’s #FeesMustFall protest, TVET colleges funding was cut. Many poor students who qualify for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme of South Africa (NSFAS) were denied funding while some students crook the NSFAS system and that is why we need the system to be revised,” Twani said.

The Young Communist Leaders of South Africa (YCLSA) said they supported free education for all, but free education for the poor would be used as a stepping stone to get to the ultimate goal of free education for all. YCLSA representative Mluleki Dlelanga said the NSFAS should be abolished and replaced by a non-repayable student bursary system.

Dlelanga said they also recommended the abolition of tuition fees and the introduction of a student grant. But he added that students who can afford to pay should pay. He also called on students to refrain from damaging university property as they will need it in the future.

Both organisations stated their views that education was not just the responsibility of the government and Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande, but that it was a collective responsibility. Therefore, they said, the private sector should invest in education.

He said he hoped the commission would deliver on their mandate. “Your recommendation can either take us forward or it could take us back,” Dlelanga said.