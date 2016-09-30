Today’s varsity student march is ‘illegal’

A planned march by protesting students to the National Treasury today is illegal and will be treated as such, according to the Tshwane Metro Police Department.

Wits University students are expected to join forces with their peers from the University of Pretoria (UP) and Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) to march to National Treasury in Pretoria today as part of the planned national day of action amid ongoing protests at several institutions of higher learning throughout the country.

Yesterday, metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said if anything went wrong during the march the organisers would be held responsible. But incoming Wits student representative council president Kefentse Mkhari said it was all systems go for the march.

“We will not be deterred by anything or anyone and we are ready for the march. We want to call on the police not to be heavy-handed and we have told students to always lift up their hands when approached by the police, but there will always be some protesters who will retaliate if police officers abuse their powers,” he said.

This week Mkhari said the students were prepared to bring the entire country to a complete standstill if necessay. “We are in the process of engaging with the taxi industry too. In the meantime, we will continue to apply political pressure on government and when our protest action will end will be determined by government’s response,” said Mkhari.

Mkhari described the Wits poll aimed at gauging how many students and staff members wanted to see the university reopen on Monday as a strategy to demobilise protesting students.

“They have tried everything in their power to demobilise us when they planted the three petrol bombs that were discovered on main campus last weekend and now they’ve come up with an unconstitutional referendum,” he said.

President Jacob Zuma has called for calm and restraint at all universities.

“We urge the students to exercise this right in a responsible manner and they must respect law enforcement officers. We have also directed members of the SA Police Service to act strictly within the confines of the law and the constitution as they discharge their duties of ensuring the safety and security of all, as well as protecting lives and property,” the president said.

