Our leadership vacuum … sucks

In a week that Hlaudi confirmed what everyone has always suspected of him (that he thinks too highly of himself) the rest of the country has watched in desperate silence the lack of decisive leadership being displayed by our elected “leaders”.

It’s not only at the SABC that the self-anointed one who thinks it’s normal to refer to himself in the third person has demonstrated how desperate our leadership situation is – it’s an all-round malaise. The affliction runs deep.

Take the shocking conduct of our clearly very poorly trained police officers in dealing with protesting students in Grahamstown. It would seem the only lesson our police took from the Marikana tragedy is not to use live ammunition.

Otherwise, it’s still open season when dealing with protesting citizens: instil fear in them, shoot at them, drag them on the ground, tear-gas them.

Watching a video of the police behaviour at Rhodes University, I found myself thinking it was the eighties all over again. What happened to the many years of “professionalism training” we were told would turn the South African Police Force into a Police Service?

And the leadership? Where are they when their expertise and decisiveness are required on the ground? Surely Nathi Nhleko should be in our faces right now as the political head of our police, delivering leadership at the point of need.

Whatever the outcome of the investigation into the death of the worker at Wits University, it is clear from the onset that poor policing played a huge role in the tragedy. What the stun grenades at Wits University and rubber bullets at The University Currently Known as Rhodes University demonstrate is brute force is still considered an acceptable policing method against unarmed citizens in 2016. And our leadership is quiet.

It’s the same leadership vacuum allowing the SABC board to allow the institution that should be giving us the news to become the news itself.

When your former chief operating officer hijacks the funeral of a kwaito singer to sing praises unto himself in the same week the courts declared his employment null and void; when you go against the spirit and letter of the court and simply move him across to an equally senior post as group head of corporate affairs; that’s more than showing the middle finger to the cornerstone of our law and order – the judiciary.

It’s something only the likes of Idi Amin could dream of doing, because such dictators can do what they like and no one can do anything about it. It’s a sign of a board that’s gone too far down the road to becoming a law unto itself. And the communications minister folds her hands and watches everything as though it’s a soap opera on one of the SABC channels.

None of this should surprise us because the vacuum has been there for a while. It’s just moved from one department to another. Just two weeks ago we were calling for decisive leadership in the “Sars Wars” and none was forthcoming.

The break in the attack on Treasury is not because leadership was provided, it’s simply because Sars and the Hawks left themselves vulnerable. The head of Sars sat on a damning report about his second in command, and the head of the Hawks’ appointment was exposed as being like that of Hlaudi at the SABC – not done by the book.

You would think someone, somewhere, would take some action. Total wishful thinking.

The only type of leadership on offer from our elected leaders right now is reactive. This holds true all the way to provincial level too.

Take as an example the Gauteng department of health’s ill-considered effort at cost-cutting by moving psychiatric patients from Life Esidimeni and the resulting 36 or more deaths. Our department of health facilitates the unnecessary deaths of three-dozen of our society’s most vulnerable, and you hardly hear a whimper from national government?

How we treat the most vulnerable in our society is a direct measure of our humanity. Not only has decisive leadership left the building, but so has compassion.

If compassion were around, the protests that have left our institutions of higher learning in the crises they’re in would have been handled differently. What’s the point of appointing a commission to investigate the possibility of providing free higher education but only mandating it to report back in three years’ time without providing a solution for the years till the commission finalises its work?

If compassion were part of leadership, the current impasse would not be there because the first consideration would have been those parents genuinely burdened by ever-increasing fees. It’s not enough to say each university must decide on its own increment – that’s a cop-out, Dr Blade Nzimande. And the students are exposing your lack of taking charge of the situation.

Anyone who’s ever worked in corporate will testify that for any organisation to work there has to be a healthy fear of the top leaders in an organisation – a fear that prompts each employee to ask themselves the question: Would my boss be happy with this?

The leadership vacuum at the top of our national government has left a lot of our supposed leaders knowing there are no consequences for shocking decisions. The minister of police leaves his soldiers to act like cowboys, the minister of higher education hides behind his thumb, Sars behaves like they’re not under Treasury and the department of health sends psychiatric patients to their deaths.

This leadership vacuum is tragic and costly. Election year 2019 is too far away.