Woman in court for alleged fraud of R600k

A Ugandan national, 36-year-old Nalwanga Haawa, is expected to appear in the Queenstown Magistrates’ Court on Friday for alleged fraud.

The accused was arrested in May for allegedly defrauding a 60-year-old former administration clerk from Sterkstroom out of about R600 000 of his pension money in 2014.

Haawa was arrested on May 13, after a relative of a man whom she allegedly defrauded of about R600 000 in 2014 saw her at an East London shopping centre.

The relative immediately reported the matter to police officers who were also present at the shopping complex.

One of the two police officers from the East London police station who arrested Haawa alerted the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations’ (Hawks) commercial crime unit and the case was transferred to this unit.

In 2014, Haawaa who is a traditional healer allegedly convinced his victim from Sterkstroom to resign from work and to hand over his pension money to her in order for her to “cleanse and multiply it”.

The former administration clerk resigned from the government department and allegedly handed the pension money over to the accused.