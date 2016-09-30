menu
National 30.9.2016 08:14 am

Woman in court for alleged fraud of R600k

ANA
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

Haawa was arrested on May 13, after a relative of a man she allegedly defrauded of about R600 000 in 2014 saw her at an East London shopping centre.

A Ugandan national, 36-year-old Nalwanga Haawa, is expected to appear in the Queenstown Magistrates’ Court on Friday for alleged fraud.

The accused was arrested in May for allegedly defrauding a 60-year-old former administration clerk from Sterkstroom out of about R600 000 of his pension money in 2014.

Haawa was arrested on May 13, after a relative of a man whom she allegedly defrauded of about R600 000 in 2014 saw her at an East London shopping centre.

The relative immediately reported the matter to police officers who were also present at the shopping complex.

One of the two police officers from the East London police station who arrested Haawa alerted the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations’ (Hawks) commercial crime unit and the case was transferred to this unit.

In 2014, Haawaa who is a traditional healer allegedly convinced his victim from Sterkstroom to resign from work and to hand over his pension money to her in order for her to “cleanse and multiply it”.

The former administration clerk resigned from the government department and allegedly handed the pension money over to the accused.

Related Stories
Home Affairs staffers netted in anti-graft op 30.9.2016
SAA accused of ‘dictatorship, mafia-style tactics’ 30.9.2016
Worry grows as country’s dams run ever drier 30.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’
Celebrities

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’

ANC ‘punishes’ its youth league
National

ANC ‘punishes’ its youth league

Ntsiki Mazwai, Bonang lock horns
Celebrities

Ntsiki Mazwai, Bonang lock horns

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.