National 30.9.2016 08:16 am

Former student to be sentenced for urinating on taxi driver

ANA
Stock Picture: AFP

Khayelitsha taxi driver Puis Nomgcana was under the balcony in Main Road waiting for passengers when Arrigone urinated on him from the balcony.

Former University of Cape Town student and model Djavan Arrigone will be sentenced in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Arrigone was found guilty of assault and crimen injuria in 2015 for urinating on a taxi driver. The accused was on the balcony of the Tiger Tiger nightclub in January 2014 when he committed the unlawful act.

Arrigone did not dispute that he had urinated on Nomgcana during the trial, but he denied he acted intentionally and said he was drunk and not concerned if anyone was below him.

