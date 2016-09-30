R316m paid to lying contractor by social grants agency – report

Claims that a contractor employed by Sassa did additional work amounting to R316 million have been proved to be false.

This is according to Mail and Guardian, which published details of how Sassa’s former chief executive Virginia Petersen was said to have lied about the extra work a contractor did.

Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) reportedly provided documents purporting to have enrolled more grant recipients and beneficiaries in 2014. The administration to do this amounted to R316 million and was paid by Sassa to CPS.

However, the alleged additional work was already included in the original contract CPS had with Sassa, and Petersen was in possession of documentation and contracts proving this. Petersen did not use the evidence she had to disprove CPS’ claims for more money, opting instead to support the contractor and cough up the millions.

The issue is being challenged in court by Corruption Watch. Petersen and CPS have not commented.

Serge Belamant, chairperson of Net1, a CPS holding company, said these claims were baseless.

“There is no basis for it in court or anywhere else … CPS acted in good faith at all times. We can assure you that there was absolutely no unlawful intent on the part of CPS.”

M&G further reports that CPS was granted a R10 billion contract under dubious circumstances, as losing bidder AllPay challenged its awarding of the tender in court. While the judge ruled that a new bidder be appointed, Sassa disqualified all bidders, ensuring that CPS kept its contract.