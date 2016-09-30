Domestic worker steals half a million cash from employer

A domestic worker who fled to Mpumalanga with her boyfriend after stealing more than R500 000 cash has been tracked down.

Police spokesperson Captain Jethro Mtshali said Kempton Park police detective Frans Rafapa travelled to Nelspruit on Tuesday after being tipped off about the domestic worker’s whereabouts, Kempton Express reported.

“It is alleged that her employer had gone on a business trip overseas on September 18 when one of his clients had to bring R545 000 in cash to his place of business in Glen Marais,” Mtshali said.

The business owner then requested one of the managers at his business to take the money to his home.

“When the manager got to the owner’s home, he allegedly put the money inside a car which was parked in the garage while the domestic worker was there.”

When the owner came back from his business trip he went to the car and found that the money was missing – and the 33-year-old Zimbabwean domestic worker was gone. He then tried calling her, but to no avail.

After conducting some investigations, Rafapa then managed to trace the domestic worker down to Mpumalanga, where she had fled with her boyfriend.

“When Rafapa confronted the domestic worker, she allegedly confessed to stealing the money. The investigating officer found her in possession of about R119 800 cash of the money, and she had already used R120 000 to buy new furniture.”

She also bought her boyfriend a VW Polo worth R90 000, which was seized by the police on the same day.

Police went back to retrieve the furniture on Wednesday the next day. Her boyfriend has also been arrested in connection with the crime.

They have both been charged with theft and will appear in court soon.

– Caxton News Service