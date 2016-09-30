menu
National 30.9.2016 09:24 am

Domestic worker steals half a million cash from employer

Nolwazi Dhlamini
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

She bought her boyfriend a VW Polo worth R90 000, which was seized by the police on the same day.

A domestic worker who fled to Mpumalanga with her boyfriend after stealing more than R500 000 cash has been tracked down.

Police spokesperson Captain Jethro Mtshali said Kempton Park police detective Frans Rafapa travelled to Nelspruit on Tuesday after being tipped off about the domestic worker’s whereabouts, Kempton Express reported.

“It is alleged that her employer had gone on a business trip overseas on September 18 when one of his clients had to bring R545 000 in cash to his place of business in Glen Marais,” Mtshali said.

The business owner then requested one of the managers at his business to take the money to his home.

“When the manager got to the owner’s home, he allegedly put the money inside a car which was parked in the garage while the domestic worker was there.”

When the owner came back from his business trip he went to the car and found that the money was missing – and the 33-year-old Zimbabwean domestic worker was gone. He then tried calling her, but to no avail.

After conducting some investigations, Rafapa then managed to trace the domestic worker down to Mpumalanga, where she had fled with her boyfriend.

“When Rafapa confronted the domestic worker, she allegedly confessed to stealing the money. The investigating officer found her in possession of about R119 800 cash of the money, and she had already used R120 000 to buy new furniture.”

She also bought her boyfriend a VW Polo worth R90 000, which was seized by the police on the same day.

Police went back to retrieve the furniture on Wednesday the next day. Her boyfriend has also been arrested in connection with the crime.

They have both been charged with theft and will appear in court soon.

– Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane
National

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF
National

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars
National

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’
Celebrities

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.