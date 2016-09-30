menu
National 30.9.2016 02:45 pm

Watch: Middelburg man grabs ex-wife by hair

Jana Boshoff
Man was witnessed grabbing a woman by the hair.

Man was witnessed grabbing a woman by the hair.

A journalist took a video of a man assaulting his ex-wife in public.

The video shows the driver of one car blocking another car near Bloekomsig, in Middelburg, Middelburg Observer reports.

At one stage, he gets out of the car and jumps on top of the roof of the car he was blocking.

Two female occupants of the car he was driving in later got out and walked off.

READ MORE: ‘Quotas not enough to combat gender disparity’

Photos show grabbed on to the woman’s hair when she opened her window. He violently tugged at her hair, causing her head to hit against the window and the steering wheel.

The police were called for assistance, but the man fled the scene before they could arrive.

The footage has been made available to the woman to use as evidence in a criminal case.

– Caxton News Service

