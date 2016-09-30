Watch: Middelburg man grabs ex-wife by hair

The video shows the driver of one car blocking another car near Bloekomsig, in Middelburg, Middelburg Observer reports.

At one stage, he gets out of the car and jumps on top of the roof of the car he was blocking.

Two female occupants of the car he was driving in later got out and walked off.

Photos show grabbed on to the woman’s hair when she opened her window. He violently tugged at her hair, causing her head to hit against the window and the steering wheel.

The police were called for assistance, but the man fled the scene before they could arrive.

The footage has been made available to the woman to use as evidence in a criminal case.

– Caxton News Service