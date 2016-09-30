menu
Columns 30.9.2016

What are you bad at in bed?

Tshegofatse Senne
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

Facing up to the things we ‘suck at’ (or don’t want to) is as important as celebrating our sexual superpowers.

Many conversations I have with people about sex tend to revolve around the things they love doing, what they love having done to them and other things they’d still like to try.

The subject that hardly ever comes up is around the things we’re bad at sexually.

I like readily admitting my weaknesses to partners, to be honest. Whether that’s a defence mechanism to avoid being told I’m bad at it afterward or not, I just like being honest about my sexual capabilities.

I’m no Captain Super Sex, though I’m well aware of the things I can do amazingly well in bed and I will happily celebrate those, but I’m also able to admit that I’m lazy when I’m on top and that handjobs make me feel awkward.

These are things I find that, when admitted, my partner is able to guide me through into making the experience pleasurable for both of us. I let him know what my weak spot is and, in doing that, I’m not only trusting my partner with that information but I’m offering it as a base for improvement. I may or may not be getting too deep with it but I think about sex a lot and that thinking often involves the things I’m bad at.

Too many people hide this away, forgetting that the “practice makes perfect” cliché still has elements of truth in it. (Not that anyone will ever be perfect in bed but you could get as close to perfect as you can for your partner and your pleasure.)

It’s also important to note that your sexual weaknesses may come up more often with one person and become redundant with another. But this, of course, lies in being able to tailor your sex game to the experience, right?

In my experience, it also lies in being able to tell people what you like and don’t like. If you don’t tell me that you don’t like the way I wrap my legs around your waist or circle my tongue around … places, how will I know how to make that change that’ll make you curl your toes?

Have a think and let me know how you tackle your own sexual weaknesses and those that others have.

– hello@mbongomuffin.com

