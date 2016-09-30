menu
National 30.9.2016 09:39 am

Two die in northern KZN accident

ANA
Image courtesy of Stock.xchng

Image courtesy of Stock.xchng

Authorities were on the scene to investigate the collision between the Toyota Tazz and the Mitsubishi Colt bakkie.

Paramedics on Friday confirmed two people were killed and four injured ‎in a collision between a bakkie and a car in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Robert McKenzie, the spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal provincial emergency medical services, said a further four people were injured in the collision on the R618, near the Somkhele Mine, shortly before 11pm on Thursday night.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Authorities were on the scene to investigate the collision between the Toyota Tazz and the Mitsubishi Colt bakkie.

Somkhele Mine is about 30 kilometres inland from Mtubatuba.

Related Stories
BMW releases airbag motorbike jacket 30.9.2016
‘Hands off technical colleges’ 30.9.2016
Joburg ANC renews call to scrap e-tolls 30.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane
National

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF
National

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars
National

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’
Celebrities

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.