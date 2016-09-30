Two die in northern KZN accident

Paramedics on Friday confirmed two people were killed and four injured ‎in a collision between a bakkie and a car in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Robert McKenzie, the spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal provincial emergency medical services, said a further four people were injured in the collision on the R618, near the Somkhele Mine, shortly before 11pm on Thursday night.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Authorities were on the scene to investigate the collision between the Toyota Tazz and the Mitsubishi Colt bakkie.

Somkhele Mine is about 30 kilometres inland from Mtubatuba.