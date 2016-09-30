AmaZulu see red

Usuthu claim to have signed the 20-year-old striker on a three-year contract. The player was expected to join up with the Durban based National First Division campaigners in July, but was a no-show. It has since been established that Vita sent the player to Belgium where he went on trial with Anderlecht.

“Management is fuming, Vita are playing games. The deal was done and AmaZulu paid for his services and have a signed contract but now they are selling him off to a Belgian club,” a source told Phakaaathi.