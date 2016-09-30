menu
Local News 30.9.2016 09:49 am

AmaZulu see red

Phakaaathi Reporter
New AmaZulu head coach Joey Antipas (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

AmaZulu FC have written to world football organising body Fifa to lay a complaint about DR Congo club, AS Vita Club’s conduct over the sale of striker, Kule Mbombo.

Usuthu claim to have signed the 20-year-old striker on a three-year contract. The player was expected to join up with the Durban based National First Division campaigners in July, but was a no-show. It has since been established that Vita sent the player to Belgium where he went on trial with Anderlecht.

“Management is fuming, Vita are playing games. The deal was done and AmaZulu paid for his services and have a signed contract but now they are selling him off to a Belgian club,” a source told Phakaaathi.

