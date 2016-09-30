menu
National 30.9.2016 10:07 am

R83k in birthday cash stolen from Winnie Mandela

Citizen Reporter
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at her birthday celebreations at Vilakazi Street in Soweto, 25 September 2016. Madikizela-Mandela turns 80 on 26 September. Organised by the ANC Women's League the event was titled a cultural carnival as attendees also celebrated Heritage Day, which occurred over the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela arrives at her birthday celebreations at Vilakazi Street in Soweto, 25 September 2016. Madikizela-Mandela turns 80 on 26 September. Organised by the ANC Women's League the event was titled a cultural carnival as attendees also celebrated Heritage Day, which occurred over the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega

Birthday celebrations ended on a sour note after cash was stolen from the ANC stalwart’s purse.

The cash was kept in a purse and was a gift to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela from well-wishers after she turned 80 on Monday.

According to News24, Madikizela-Mandela noticed the money was missing when she went to fetch some coins for bread. Her purse was kept in her wardrobe at her Orlando home in Soweto.

A case of theft was opened at the Orlando Police Station, police spokesperson Kay Makhubela confirmed.

ALSO READ: ‘Blame’ SABC’s R411m loss on Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Mandela has enjoyed a noteworthy month after her birthday soirees kicked off two weeks ago. She was honoured at a dinner by fellow ANC stalwart and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mandela made headlines for her beauty and for ageing so well when images of the event surfaced.

She ended the celebratory events held in her honour this week when a bash was held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on Monday.

This was followed by a party hosted by the ANC Women’s League.

 

Related Stories
Zuma wishes Winnie a happy 80th birthday 26.9.2016
Winnie Mandela: Is it cosmetic surgery? 20.9.2016
Police manhunt on for pension payout heist gang 14.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane
National

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF
National

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars
National

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’
Celebrities

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.