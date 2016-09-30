R83k in birthday cash stolen from Winnie Mandela

The cash was kept in a purse and was a gift to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela from well-wishers after she turned 80 on Monday.

According to News24, Madikizela-Mandela noticed the money was missing when she went to fetch some coins for bread. Her purse was kept in her wardrobe at her Orlando home in Soweto.

A case of theft was opened at the Orlando Police Station, police spokesperson Kay Makhubela confirmed.

Mandela has enjoyed a noteworthy month after her birthday soirees kicked off two weeks ago. She was honoured at a dinner by fellow ANC stalwart and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mandela made headlines for her beauty and for ageing so well when images of the event surfaced.

She ended the celebratory events held in her honour this week when a bash was held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on Monday.

This was followed by a party hosted by the ANC Women’s League.