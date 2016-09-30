Zimbabweans rescued from human trafficking ring

Polic said they believed they rescued 37 Zimbabweans from a human trafficking syndicate and arrested taxi drivers transporting the victims.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoape said they acted on a tip-off that three quantums were transporting illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe to Pretoria on Thursday.

Two taxis were found, and police were still searching for the third and its driver.

“According to information, these illegal immigrants crossed into South Africa via the Limpopo river illegally and not through the border post,” said Ngoape.

“The vehicles were allegedly driving along the N1 South highway, and later these cars were spotted just before Polokwane, stopped and searched. Thirty-seven illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe were found inside … 21 men, 11 women and five children, and they will be charged with [contravening] the Immigration Act” he added.

The two drivers were also arrested for transporting illegal immigrants under the act.

“We are suspecting that these people were being trafficked, and we are investigating the whereabouts of the third taxi,” Ngoape said.

He said the two drivers and the victims would all appear in the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court soon.