Mngxitama warns ‘witches’ against criticising MMM

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama was on Friday kind enough to warn his Facebook followers against talking about specific matters or risk being blocked.

Mngxitama took time to write a list of topics followers should not ever talk about on his timelime, and stupidity topped the list. He did not explain much about what he meant by stupidity, but just know that you’re not allowed to be “stupid”.

It is okay to agree with him. In fact, it is encouraged to do so. However, of all the things you could disagree with him on, make sure it has nothing to do with former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and President Jacob Zuma, even if the president says Africa is the biggest continent.

Earlier this month, Mngitama threw a bottle at TUT FM station manager Jeremy Thorpe for “insulting” Motsoeneng.

This is what reportedly went down:

Mngxitama: “In South Africa today people [are] told about the media that they do not own. The media is controlled by settlers, even the SABC is under settler mentality…”

Thorpe interjected: “[SABC chief] Hlaudi Motsoeneng, you must be out of your mind”.

Mngxitama responded: “No, Hlaudi is the only one who is progressive.

“You see, all of you who are in universities, we need patriotic leadership of management. In South Africa today I can tell it is Hlaudi and [Eskom CEO] Brian Molefe who, in my view, are patriotic managers,” said Mngxitama.

Thorpe interjected again: “No. He is an idiot”.

Then this happened:

SAAPAM seminar adjourned after Andile Mngxitama threw a water bottle at white TUT official @AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/1jDNQQFMuh — Jonisayi W. Maromo (@Jonisayi) September 2, 2016

But back to the list. Mngxitama will block you if you diss alleged Ponzi scheme company MMM “from complete ignorance”. Earlier this year Mngxitama announced that he was joining the scheme for “experience”, and would not take kindly to it being described as a Ponzi scheme. He has described it as a “mutual help scheme”.

Taking to Facebook, Mngxitama said he would report on his experience of joining MMM after a month (May).

“After long pondering today I have decided to donate a small amount to help others who will help me when I need help. In a few hours I shall be a member of the family of self help called MMM. And banks must not f**k with Us! I wil report after a month what is my experience, I’m still learning and studying this mutual help scheme. I’m fairly impressed thus far,” he said on Facebook.

Perhaps we should blame this one on him as he has not come back with the report.

Other things on the list:

Telling him that the DA is better than he ANC.

Attacking President Robert Mugabe and his party, Zanu PF.

Yelling at him about corrupt blacks when you don’t know the top five whites who own the country and how they managed to steal it

“So if you wanna be blocked you know what to do. Good morning baloyi ke lona (you witches).”

Additional reporting by ANA