Celebrities 30.9.2016 11:21 am

Bonang named Ipanema footwear ambassador

Citizen reporter
Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram.

Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram.

Words of congratulations flooded Queen B’s timeline on Friday morning after making the announcement.

We were about to declare 2016 the ‘Black Coffee Year’, but it seems Bonang ‘Queen B’ Matheba is not about to let this year pass by without making an impact. The Queen B took to Instagram on Friday morning to share that she was the new African brand ambassador for Ipanema, taking over from Giselle Bundchen.

“Yay!! Proud to announce- taking over from Giselle Bundchen, I’m the new African Brand Ambassador for Ipanema… last night was MAGICAL!! Here’s to many more… 🌺🌞🎄☺️👑🐝 #Launch #MyIpanema @ipanemasouthafrica,” she wrote.

Bonang Matheba on Instagram.

Bonang Matheba on Instagram.

 

On Thursday, Glam Africa Magazine was launched in South Africa, and who better to grace their first cover than the Queen B herself? She also shared the news on Instagram. “What. An. Honour,” she said.

Bonang Matheba's post on Instagram.

Bonang Matheba’s post on Instagram.

All this comes after she launched the Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund earlier this month. The TV presenter, model and radio host has called on all women and girls with a Matric certificate or are currently in Grade 12 to apply and stand a chance to be awarded one of 10 bursaries to study at any Boston College.

Unfortunately, the applications are now closed.

ALSO READ >> How Bonang knew AKA was the one

 

