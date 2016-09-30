SAA ‘uses dictatorship and mafia-style’ tactics to stop protest

South African Airways (SAA) crew management team has allegedly applied what is described as “dictatorship and mafia-style tactics” to stop employees from embarking on a peaceful protest organised by the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA).

Some of the concerns raised by SACCA for Friday’s scheduled protest stemmed from low salaries and planned privatisation of the airline, and they further demanded proper benefits similar to those granted to the pilots. It is understood the lowest paid cabin crew member’s salary before deductions is R11 000 and seniors R24 000.

The Citizen reported last week that confidential documents demonstrated that pilots were costing the airline an estimated R2 billion in excessive benefits.

The union said benefits in the airline should be spread equally to everybody, from management to the bottom, “it should be the same. Rebate travel, medical aid, pension fund, housing and salary should be equated to world standard like all the other employees at the airline”.

Just days before the protest, SAA cabin crew management sent a warning to the cabin crew members stating “a no-work, no-pay principle to all employees who participate in the march” will be applied.

The message reads: “All employees who book off sick from Friday to Sunday must provide valid sick notes. No XX9 will be allowed on Friday. The sick leave committee that is in existence will also verify authenticity of every sick note submitted. Please note that you may also be required to submit a detailed [doctor’s] report.”

SAA spokesperson Palesa Thinane-Epond said this was a peaceful march that was expected to benefit all cabin crew members from all different races.

Thinane-Epond said: “The crew loves SAA, but it seems the people that run SAA don’t love them. They only protect themselves and the individuals who work for them as mafias. SAA is run like mafias. They steal and blame the board and the people in politics, but internally there’s abuse and theft, and the board has tried to stop that.”

“SACCA was formed because of the disgruntled cabin crew members at SAA because the treatment they get is ridiculous. A cabin crew member who has been working there for 30 years earns exactly same amount of money as a cabin crew member who has been there for five years. That in itself is ridiculous,” said Thinane-Epond.

If the company is facing financial challenges, the first place that they will start at is the cabin crew.

“Should the company be running into financial crisis as they always do apparently, the first place where the company would want to look to reduce costs is the same people who earn less. The march is to address these issues,” said Thinane-Epond.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said SAA was aware of the protest, as a formal application was submitted by the union to the local authorities in terms of the Regulation of Gatherings Act of 1993 and that one of our executives would accept the memorandum on behalf of SAA.

“A salary agreement was signed with the majority of unions, NTM and UASA in SAA’s Cabin Crew and Ground Staff bargaining unit, in June 2016. SACCA refused to sign the agreement and as a result the salary agreement was extended to SACCA in terms of section 23d of the Labour Relations Act. SACCA therefore has no recourse to re-engage in salary negotiations or demands for 2016 as the signed agreement is valid until 31 March 2017,” said Tlali.

