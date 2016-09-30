menu
Local News 30.9.2016 11:01 am

Celtic reshuffle technical team

Phakaaathi Reporter
Head Coach of Bloemfontein Celtic Serame Letsoaka. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Serame Letsoaka has asked the club to appoint Morena Ramoreboli as his assistant.

Ramoreboli will be promoted to the first team after coaching the club’s development team in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge team.

The club’s decision to restructure the technical team will see Duncan Lechesa and Lehlohonolo Seema go in the opposite direction to mentor the reserve team and development.

“We had a reflective meeting with coach Serame, where he asked to work with Morena as his assistant, and as a team we decided to give him the necessary support by agreeing and subsequently reassigning both Duncan Lechesa and Lehlohonolo Seema to work as co-coaches for our MDC team,” explains Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco on the club’s website.

“It is absolutely imperative to continue rotating coaches to gain experience within our structures because that will ultimately benefit both individuals and the team. We are in a fortunate position in that we have highly qualified and equally competent coaches who understand the importance of working collectively and understand youth development.

“If you look at some of the players promoted this season to the senior team, those players were nurtured by the same coaches [Lechesa and Seema] while still working with the MDC team. We are confident that they will unearth more players that will be promoted to the senior team.”

