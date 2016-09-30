menu
Business News 30.9.2016 11:09 am

E-toll boss to lead Sanral

Antoinette Slabbert

Macozoma to replace retiring Nazir Alli.

Cabinet on Thursday announced the appointment of the current CEO of the company operating Gauteng’s controversial e-toll system to succeed Sanral CEO Nazir Alli, who retires at the end of September.

Sanral said in a statement that Skhumbuzo Macozoma, “is well-equipped to lead Sanral into a new era of growth and an expanded mandate to manage South Africa’s road infrastructure.”

While it represents a small portion of the 22 000-kilometres of roads Sanral manages, the e-toll system has been weighing on Sanral’s finances and credit rating due to widespread resistance by road users.

Last week the Supreme Court of Appeal also ruled against an appeal by Sanral against a finding by the Western Cape High Court in 2015, that set aside its earlier declaration of sections of the N1 and N2 freeways in the Winelands.

Apart from his close ties and intimate knowledge of the e-toll system, Macozoma is well qualified in the field of engineering and holds a BSc (Civil Engineering) and a MSc in the same field, Sanral said.

“He was the Chief Officer: Transport and Logistics of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Local Organising Committee in 2008 to 2010 and had served as a Transport Manager in the same Committee from 2007 to 2008. Prior to that, he was Chief Director: Integrated Infrastructure Network Development in the National Department of Transport (2003 – 2007) and had also worked as a Project Manager and Research Engineer for the CSIR from 1993 to 2002. He also served as the Managing Director of the Johannesburg Roads Agency. Currently, he is the CEO of the Electronic Tolling Company and has in the past served as a non-executive director of Sanral.”

Sanral Board chairman Roshan Morar paid tribute to Alli who led the organisation since its establishment in 1998. “Nazir Alli is a visionary who truly understands the crucial role of roads to connect people to places and keep the wheels of the South African economy turning,” he said.

