Emfuleni mayor, speaker spend R500k on car hire

R120 000 a month has been used to hire out two luxury vehicles for mayor Simon Mofokeng and speaker Maipato Tsokolibane of Emfuleni council.

These exorbitant amounts were revealed by MEC Paul Mashatile, who responded to a written question by DA MPL Kingsol Chabalala.

According to The Sowetan, both the cars of the mayor and speaker were in for servicing and repairs. This was taking long because of the parts that needed to be sourced from Germany.

“What makes no sense is that these vehicles have been hired from January to September 2016. The official mayoral vehicles cannot possibly be in for a service every month,” said Chabalala.

Emufuleni mayoral spokesperson Lebogang Mofokeng defended the hiring of luxury cars for the pair.

“The Mercedes-Benz C Class that have been hired are low-end models of the brand. However, car hire cost at a daily rate for extended periods comes at a premium cost,” said Mofokeng.