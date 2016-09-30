We deserve a trophy – Vilakazi

Winners’ medals have been eluding Sibusiso Vilakazi, who lost in two cup finals with Bidvest Wits during his seven-year tenure at the club, and after jumping ship, he hopes to change his fortunes when he reunites with his former side in the MTN8 final on Saturday afternoon.

“With this one since we are in it, we might as well go all the way. I think we have worked very hard under the tight schedule, we deserve a trophy for ourselves with the effort that we have put,” said Vilakazi.

“So far so good, we are winning games, competing under the circumstances, which is quite good, this is where we want to be, playing in each and every game to keep the momentum going. If we keep winning games it is good for the team … we find ourselves sitting in the finals, which is incredible for ourselves. We are very happy that we find ourselves there – but what is the point of not going all the way? So it is important that we carry the trophy because that will be seen as the hard work that will be put in,” added the 26-year-old.

Being the talisman that he is, a lot is expected from the former Wits captain, and being second best, like he did in the 2011 Telkom Knockout and the 2014 Nedbank Cup, is not among those expectations for a player of his caliber.

“Obviously I lost two finals, I am disappointed, I could’ve won those finals, but then now it is a different situation, hopefully it is going to be a turnaround for me and the team. The most important thing is the continuity of the team,” he explained.