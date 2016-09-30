menu
Local News 30.9.2016 12:00 pm

We deserve a trophy – Vilakazi

Michaelson Gumede
Sibusiso Vilakazi of Sundowns during the MTN 8 Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 21, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Sibusiso Vilakazi of Sundowns during the MTN 8 Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 21, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Being the talisman that he is, a lot is expected from the former Wits captain.

Winners’ medals have been eluding Sibusiso Vilakazi, who lost in two cup finals with Bidvest Wits during his seven-year tenure at the club, and after jumping ship, he hopes to change his fortunes when he reunites with his former side in the MTN8 final on Saturday afternoon.

“With this one since we are in it, we might as well go all the way. I think we have worked very hard under the tight schedule, we deserve a trophy for ourselves with the effort that we have put,” said Vilakazi.

“So far so good, we are winning games, competing under the circumstances, which is quite good, this is where we want to be, playing in each and every game to keep the momentum going. If we keep winning games it is good for the team … we find ourselves sitting in the finals, which is incredible for ourselves. We are very happy that we find ourselves there – but what is the point of not going all the way? So it is important that we carry the trophy because that will be seen as the hard work that will be put in,” added the 26-year-old.

Being the talisman that he is, a lot is expected from the former Wits captain, and being second best, like he did in the 2011 Telkom Knockout and the 2014 Nedbank Cup, is not among those expectations for a player of his caliber.

“Obviously I lost two finals, I am disappointed, I could’ve won those finals, but then now it is a different situation, hopefully it is going to be a turnaround for me and the team. The most important thing is the continuity of the team,” he explained.

Related Stories
Pitso – that team is unbelievable 30.9.2016
Level of fitness not an issue for Amajimbos 30.9.2016
Celtic reshuffle technical team 30.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Ronaldo’s plane crashes in Spain – reports
Sport

Ronaldo’s plane crashes in Spain – reports

Khune has been dumped – again!
Phakaaathi

Khune has been dumped – again!

Sono backs Laffor to start against Zamalek
Phakaaathi

Sono backs Laffor to start against Zamalek

Molangoane needs to make a formal apology – Malesela
Phakaaathi

Molangoane needs to make a formal apology – Malesela

Pitso grateful for Sundowns rest
Phakaaathi

Pitso grateful for Sundowns rest

poll

results

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

fixtures

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.